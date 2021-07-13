SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department is seeking information about a recent explosion reported near the intersection of Lawrence and Whiterspoon.
The incident was reported to have occurred Monday evening and is still under investigation.
Officials suspect that the explosion happened in or near a trash can located at the intersection.
Anyone with info should call the fire safety division at 217-789-2170.
