SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield fire crews are currently responding to an active structure fire.
Fire crews are warning residents to avoid the area of 1000 block of N 4th Street.
According to the fire department the back side of a structure is fully involved.
This is a developing story and WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
