SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - For nearly a decade, Justin Stewart has climbed buildings around the world for a good cause.
"I used to travel around the nation and do some of the tallest buildings in the world ... the Empire State Building, the John Hancock tower in Chicago," Stewart said.
Since he became a Springfield firefighter, Stewart said he climbs the tallest building in the capitol city every year.
"The Springfield Fight for Air Climb is 32 floors of the Wyndham Hotel, and there's 532 steps everybody climbs," Stewart said. "In the firefighter category, we are wearing our full gear, which adds about 40 to 45 pounds."
Marcy Ballman, a division director for the American Lung Association, said this climb is for a cause that hits home for many firefighters - lung cancer.
"In their day-to-day work, they know they are being exposed, potentially, to toxic chemicals and smoke," Ballman said. "They know the importance of lung health and protecting their lungs."
In order to honor some of the firefighters who have made the biggest impact, the Lung Association launched its 2021 calendar, which features firefighters from around the United States.
"It's a huge honor to have the firefighters participate in our fundraiser and be so passionate about our mission," Ballman said. "I think they understand how hard it can be to breathe in these environments, and they understand some people with lung disease might find it that hard to breathe all the time."
This calendar will feature Springfield's very own Justin Stewart, as he was selected as one of the top firefighter supporters nationwide.
"It's not just about me," Stewart said. "It's about all of our firefighter personnel in the city."
Over the years, Stewart has personally raised more than $4,000 for the American Lung Association.
"It's a testament to what all of us do in this community to raise funds for a good cause," Stewart said.
Calendars are $20 each. The proceeds will go toward COVID research through the American Lung Association. Anyone can preorder a calendar by clicking here.
