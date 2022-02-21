SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 union has reached a tentative deal with city leaders.
The union has been in negotiations after tension over whether to change a provision of the union contract that requires 49 firefighters to work in the city each day.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder recently presented a consultant report that reviewed the fire department, suggesting changes in how to run the department going forward. Its unclear if any of those recommendations are in the language of the proposed union deal.
Firefighters begin voting on the proposal Monday night and will continue Tuesday. Results of the vote should become public Tuesday night.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
