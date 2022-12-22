SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Firefighters in Springfield are responding to another severe fire amid temperatures in the negative digits.
Multiple engines and trucks are on the scene of a structure fire in the 3000 block of South 12th Street.
According to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page, the fire is fully involved with exposures on multiple sides. Fully involved fires have widespread fire, heat, and smoke throughout the structure while exposures can indicate property or other structures that could be involved in the fire.
This is at least the second fully involved fire that SFD has dealt with today. An abandoned house at 1902 E. Cook Street was a total loss earlier this afternoon.
In addition to their normal duties, the firefighters have had to deal with bitterly cold temperatures and wind gusts.
