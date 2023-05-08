SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out this weekend to battle a fire at a home, motorhome, and vehicle.
Crews were called to the 8300 block of Hunt Rd. around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived, they found a one-story wood frame home with heavy fire showing from an attached three car garage.
A 30' motor home in the driveway was also fully involved and a passenger vehicle was starting to burn.
Crews started to fight the fire and checked the home for occupants.
Chatham Fire Department arrived to provide backup.
Both occupants had escaped the home when they called, and there was no one else inside.
Firefighters were able to knock down the majority of the fire. Crews said the majority of the fire was contained to the garage and roof above the garage with some charring in the remainder of the roof.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
