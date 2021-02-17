SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a structure fire early Wednesday morning.
The call came in around 3:30 in the 800 block of South English at a historic home.
PHOTOS: Fire at historic home in Springfield
There was fire on the top two floors of the structure.
The fire has been extinguished, but as of 7 a.m. crews were still at the scene packing up equipment.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
WAND News is working to gather more information.
