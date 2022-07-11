SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday.
Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Peoria Rd. for an unattached garaged fire that was threatening the house.
Police helped firefighters get the occupants of the house out.
The garage was a total loss, and the house sustained minor siding damage.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
