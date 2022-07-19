SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Firefighters were called to a house fire at the intersection of 5th and Cedar.
Crews were called to the fire around 11:30 Tuesday.
Heavy smoke was showing on the second floor of the home.
This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.