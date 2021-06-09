SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters have confirmed the death of a retired fighter from earlier in 2021.
Firefighter Frederick E. Anthony passed on Feb. 4, 2021, firefighters said. He served for the Springfield Fire Department from Jan. 6, 1986 to Jan. 27, 2006.
Crews said they waited until the release of service arrangements to put out information about his death.
Fire Chief Brandon Blough encouraged department members to pay respects for Anthony's service in a graveside funeral service, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at Camp Butler.
