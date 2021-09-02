SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Continuing a 67 year tradition Springfield Firefighters are teaming up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to kick off this years "Fill the Boot Campaign."
The annual campaign raises awareness for those living with muscle dystrophy, ALS, and other muscle related diseases.
Fire crews will compete to raise money for the MDA.
In 2019 Springfield raised 25,000 dollars through its Fill the Boot Campaign, but donations took a hit during the pandemic.
This year they're hoping to make up for the losses.
Kelsey Tomko, Regional Director, Fire Fighter Partnerships at Muscular Dystrophy Association states "the covid 19 pandemic drastically affected firefighters' ability to raise funds for MDA. in 2020 -- mda saw a 20 million dollar decline in funds due to the inability to participate in the fill the boot campaign because of the pandemic."
Donations can be made in person or online.
Firefighters will have the boots out this week in downtown Springfield.
