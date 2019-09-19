SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department is taking on a new role by learning how to better assist in mass casualty situations.
According to Battalion Chief Jerry Pettit, a firefighter's job is always evolving.
"Firefighters used to put out fires with rain slickers on and used to stay outside and spray water," Pettit said.
A Rescue Task Force has been assembled at the Springfield Fire Department. This new force was put to together to train firefighters on how to respond in mass casualty situations.
"This was introduced in late 2015, here it is 2019," Pettit said. "It has taken that long to decide what is an appropriate response for a fire department is."
The task force is equipped with kits that contain critical tools, allowing firefighters to treat and transport patients more quickly.
"In a kit will be the three vests, three helmets and three task force kits," Pettit said.
All fire trucks in the area are equipped with a kit and for the past two years, Pettit said every firefighter has been trained on how to use them.
"Every firefighter is trained on how to on and off the safety equipment, the ballistic equipment, the medical equipment," Pettit said. "They know the parameters of when they should were the equipment and what's not acceptable."
This new training will allow firefighters and police to respond together.
"There are still active police members addressing the threat, but the fire department will wear this gear and start treating patients," Pettit said.
The funding for these kits comes from HSHS. St. John's Hospital, Memorial Health Systems and the Springfield Firefighters Foreign Fire Insurance Board.