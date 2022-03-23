SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at a duplex Wednesday morning.
They were called to the fire in the 300 block of W. Canedy for smoke showing from the back of the residence.
Fire was located in a dryer and has since been put out.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
