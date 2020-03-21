SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Firefighters are reaching out to local restaurants to help them out during this pandemic.
Firefighters usually put in $15 to $20 of their own money to pay for food. Crews usually cook in the stations. But in this these hard times they want to support their local businesses.
They are asking restaurants in Springfield with delivery or curbside pickup to put together a $10 per meal menu for firefighters to order from.
You can go to the Springfield Fire Local 37 Facebook page to comment if you're restaurant is open.