SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 have reported on their Facebook that they have responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir.
The post went up around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
