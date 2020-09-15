SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A gas leak in Springfield led to the power being shut off to 71 homes in the area for safety Tuesday morning.
The gas leak happened in the 1200 block of Pine.
Power has been restored to some of those homes. As of 11:30 a.m., about 36 homes were still without power.
There is no word yet on how long it could take to restore power to the remaining homes.
