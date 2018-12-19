SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The city’s Y-block will host a new outdoor concert series, thanks to a $25,000 matching grant awarded by the Levitt Family Foundation this week.
The series, to be called the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series, is meant to draw people to under-used spaces and foster diversity in music, explained Lisa Clemmons Stott, executive director of Downtown Springfield, Inc.
“(The Y-block) is the center of the east and the west, and it really is a gathering spot that can bring all of Springfield together,” Clemmons Stott said. “Music is a unifying force. Music can be enjoyed by people of any age, any generation. So, we’re really looking forward to everyone coming together and seeing what this space feels like.”
Organizers hope to draw local, regional and even national performers to the series from a variety of genres, Clemmons Stott said.