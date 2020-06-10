SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Springfield Golf Classic has been postponed to August.
Organizers with the American Lung Association in Illinois made the announcement Wednesday. The event was scheduled for June 15 and will now be held on Aug. 17.
The COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for the event being moved.
“As the country's leading champion of lung health, the Lung Association's top priority is the health and well-being of our participants, volunteers and staff. Taking into consideration both the public health and the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on our community, we rescheduled the event for August,” said Kelsey Moore, development manager for the Lung Association. “The Springfield Golf Classic is one of the longest-running charity tournaments in the region, so we are happy that we are able to host this important event. During this challenging time, it’s important for all those living with lung disease, including COVID-19 and lung cancer to feel hope, optimism and support.”
The money raised in the 2020 event will be used to fund education, advocacy and research to end lung disease. Money will also go toward the Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is a $25 million investment meant to address the virus and protect against respiratory virus pandemics in the future.
The Springfield Golf Classic features the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Corporate Cup and the Golf Classic Scramble. Registration for a four-person group includes 18 holes at the Illini Country Club, cart fees and on-course food and beverage stations.
Click here for more information.
