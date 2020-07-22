SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Goodwill retail store and donation center located at 2001 Wabash is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
A reopening date for the store has not yet been determined.
The affected employee reported no symptoms while at the store, but Goodwill said it is taking necessary precautions, including the complete disinfecting of the store and donation processing area.
All other Goodwill employees have been sent home with pay and will be tested following IDPH guidance.
