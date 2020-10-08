SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Goodwill store and donation center on Dirksen Parkway has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee received their positive test results Wednesday and was instructed to stay home.
The store will reopen on Friday, Oct. 9.
Every employee has been undergoing both morning and mid-day heath screenings every day.
The affected employee showed no symptoms while working at the Goodwill store, but the entire store is being disinfected, along with the donation processing area.
Other Goodwill employees have been sent home with pay and all are being tested.
