SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield community health center is getting more than $3 million from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced Tuesday a total of $59,670,008 will be going to support community health centers throughout the state through the Health Resources and Services Administration Health Center Program.
"Every Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, deserves the same access to quality health services," Duckworth said.
The following health centers will receive funding:
- Access Community Health Network, Chicago: $14,135,773
- Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness, Olympia Fields: $11,652,099
- VNA Health Care, Aurora: $6,628,176
- Greater Elgin Family Care Center, Elgin: $5,749,575
- Heartland International Health Centers, Chicago: $4,231,555
- Friend Family Health Center, Chicago: $4,045,729
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp., Christopher: $3,581,616
- Central Counties Health Center, Inc., Springfield: $3,337,749
- Christian Community Health Center, Chicago: $2,327,193
- Family Christian Health Center, Harvey: $2,221,443
- Will County Community Health, Joliet: $2,029,100