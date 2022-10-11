SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield police have confirmed that Lanphier High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening while authorities and K-9 units swept the building for suspects involved in an earlier disturbance.
Springfield Police say that two juveniles were taken into custody.
According to District 186 officials, Springfield Police were in pursuit of subjects after a disturbance occurred at the corner of 9th and North Grand Ave. A subject who was involved in a disturbance fled on foot and entered into the construction area at Lanphier High School.
District 186 staff and students who were in the building went on hard lockdown. School officials confirm 12 individuals were in the building at the time of the incident.
The suspect was said to have run through an uninhabited section of LHS before making his way off of LHS property where he was apprehended by Springfield Police offsite.
In a statement released by District 186 confirmed the suspect never entered the Edison wing, the portion that is currently operational. Springfield Police cleared the building and placed the suspect in custody. The event happened an hour and a half after school was out.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.