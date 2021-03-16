SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - As a frontline worker, Sayeeda Azra Jabeen has felt the weight of COVID-19.
"I've seen my patients pass away without any family members in the hospital," Jabeen said. "We had sleepless nights. We had nightmares. We have families too."
Jabeen is a physician at HSHS St. John's Hospital and like many others, COVID-19 didn't just affect her at work. She carried it home, and the virus changed life as she knew it.
"It's a personal fight for me. My dad, who passed away in India, fought COVID. He came out of COVID and after three months, he had an acute heart attack," Jabeen said. "He couldn't go to the hospital because all the hospitals were full."
Throughout the pandemic, loved ones have been lost and lives have been forever altered, but now, hope is on the horizon.
"We need to get out of this and the only way to get out of this is the CDC and leading doctors in the country are recommending vaccinations," Jabeen said.
A vaccine is one of the only tools proven to put up a fight against the virus.
"My dad passed away in India," Jabeen said. "I was not able to go there, and (my daughter) really wanted to do something for me and the frontline heroes."
After seeing the direct impact the pandemic has had on her mother, Aliyah Hashmi wanted to shine a light on the one action anyone can take to help save lives.
"We were talking about how if there was something that'd bring awareness for people to take the vaccine and make them less hesitant," Hashmi said.
Through the power of phrase plastered on a T-shirt, Hashmi is not only trying to change people's perceptions, but make a difference in her community by donating the money she makes from selling these shirts to a local cause.
"Everyone likes (to) wear T-shirts to express themselves. With people wearing vaccination T-shirts, it would bring attention that it's not a bad thing," Hashmi said. "When the pandemic first hit, the Central Illinois Foodbank helped give students from District 186 food. I wanted to give something back to them as a thank you for everything they have done."
The Springfield High School freshman said her message is simple.
"You should get vaccinated if you (are) eligible," Hashmi said.
This is to ensure no more families have to say goodbye to their loved through a screen.
"(My dad) passed away right in front of me on Facetime, so it's very, very personal for me," Jabeen said.
In just two weeks, Hashmi has sold more than 500 T-shirts and raised more than $4,000. All of the money will be donated to the Central Illinois Foodbank. Anyone who would like to help spread vaccination awareness or curb hunger can purchase a T-shirt or a mask by clicking HERE.
