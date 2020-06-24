SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for two suspects after a Springfield home was hit by gunfire this past weekend.
Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of N. 11th St. Sunday around 12:30 a.m.
Two suspects were seen by a witness running north in the alley behind the home after the shots were fired.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is available for tips leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.