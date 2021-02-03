SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Cracks have appeared in the foundation and windows started coming out of their frames. A Springfield resident said the a Rail Improvement Project has caused these issues.
"The walls are cracked. The foundation is cracking," Sam Arnold said. "The kitchen ceiling started falling. "
The house on the corner of Sixth and Princeton St. has been in Arnold's family for more than 13 years, and about 100 feet away from the front door, construction on the Sixth Street corridor is underway for the Springfield Rail Project.
"This is just crazy .. the way they are just tearing up houses next to the tracks like that and being so close," Arnold said.
According to Arnold, the construction is not only wreaking havoc on the house, but also on his family's health.
"My sister's having some problems. She's been in and out of the hospital," Arnold said. "When they started putting the pylons in and pounding and all that ... the ceiling was coming down, the walls were cracking and it was getting to (be) too much."
Even though construction is taking place practically in Arnold's front yard, he said he's been told the house is not close enough for the city to do anything about it.
"I've contacted the city. I've contacted Hanson Engineering," Arnold said. "We haven't heard anything."
Alderwoman Kristen DiCenso, whose district is directly impacted by the construction, said she's urging the city to buy properties like Arnold's.
"The damage is so expensive, there really isn't any other options. We're spending millions of dollars for land for commercial properties, but we can't come up with half a million dollars to buy out five or six properties of long time home owners?" DiCenso said. "It's a little offensive."
According to DiCenso, the city has purchased other properties, but they are leaving people in her district behind.
"I hold the city responsible for this," DiCenso said. "I mean, Sam's house is extremely close to the rail line. That should be a no-brainer. That should have been purchased."
Now Arnold and his family said they want not only answers, but actions.
"We was wanting to either have the city fix it up or buy us out," Arnold said. "How the heck can somebody live in that?"
