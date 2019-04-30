SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — For Rabbi Mendy Turen, Saturday's shooting in California hits close to home.
It isn't only because the shooting happened in a synagogue on the sabbath — he knows some of the victims' families.
Rabbi Turen went to school with the son of one of the victims. That victim, the rabbi at the Chabad Center of Poway survived the attack.
Lori Gilbert Kaye did not.
"For me personally, this one was a little closer to home," Rabbi Turen said. "We're here to ask God to give complete healing to those that were hurt."
Each word Turen spoke at the vigil was a form of defiance against antisemitism. Tuesday's gather even drew the attention of Gov. JB Pritzker.
"We grieve for the loss of innocent life," Pritzker said. "We pray for the victims who were wounded and traumatized by the attack. We condemn and denounce all forms of antisemitism."
Pritzker also lit a ceremonial candle in honor of Kaye's life.
Throughout the night, one theme carried through: no matter what forms of hate the Jewish community faces, their faith will remain strong.
"The biggest way to fight Nazis and anyone who is trying to kill us is to show that we're going to do the opposite of what they want," said Sarah Turen, co-director of the Chabad Center of Springfield. "We're going to be proud of who we are and we're going to stand up to the terror."