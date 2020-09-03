SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield has announced a competition to inspire locals and visitors to get out and get active.
The program is called 7 in 7.
There are seven categories with seven activities to complete in seven weeks.
Activities include things like checking out local shops and restaurants, checking out local art exhibits, spending time outside with family, and donating to area charities.
The competition starts September 8 and runs through October 7.
Post your photo on social media (Instagram and or Facebook) participating in or completing each activity and #SPI7in7 (this is a requirement to be eligible for entry in competition). Be sure to make your post public.
Once you have completed one activity per category (7 total activities), you may enter for that week's prize. Fill out the entry form and choose which activities you completed on a quick online form.
For more information, click HERE.
