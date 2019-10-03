SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield is hosting its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection event the first Saturday of November.
On Saturday, Nov. 2 hazardous household products will be collected at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
The program is offered to all SPringfield residents living within the corporate limits.
Residents will need to request a voucher from the City of Springfield's Office of Public Works. You must have vouchers in hand or on your phone to drop off items.
Proof of residency is verified during voucher request process.
If you forget your voucher on the day of collection, a driver's license connected to registered address will be required.
To request a voucher from the City of Springfield Office of Public Works, click HERE or call (217) 789-2255.
When you sign up for vouchers, you will be given the option to choose your own time slot. You can then choose to have your voucher mailed, emailed, printed, or an option for pick up. If you miss your time slot on the day of collection, you will not be able to deliver items.
Registration will end as soon as all time slots are filled. The next available collection will be in the spring.
Vouchers can be picked up in-person at the Office of Public Works located at 300 S. 7th St., Room 203, during normal business hours (8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.). Last day to have vouchers mailed is Monday, Oct. 28. Any reservations made after this time will have to be picked up in-person, emailed, or printed.
Time & Location for Collection
• Saturday, November 2, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Only come during your predetermined time.
• Illinois State Fairgrounds (Taintor Rd.). Enter through Gate 6 and proceed to Lot 21 by following signs. Exit through Gate 7 after household hazardous waste has been delivered.
Acceptable items at the collection include:
• Oil based paints
• Paint thinner/strippers
• Hobby chemicals
• Fluorescent tubes
• Lithium & alkaline batteries
•Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides
• Antifreeze/coolant
• Old gasoline
• Lawn chemicals
• Drain cleaners
• Aerosol paints
• Solvents
• Mercury thermostats & thermometers
• Compact fluorescent bulbs
• Lead acid batteries
• Fertilizers
• Used motor oil
• Fuel additives/cleaners
• Pool chemicals
• Cleaning products
• Old & outdated medications