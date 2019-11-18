SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield ICON (Inner City Older Neighborhoods) Coalition will host the sixth annual Good Neighbor Awards.
The awards will be given at their annual event Monday, Nov. 18.
The Good Neighbor Awards recognize those who embody ICON's mission to improve the quality of life for Springfield residents in inner city older neighborhoods.
The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Inn at 835, 835 South 2nd St. in Springfield.
The $35 ticket price includes a buffet dinner and soft drinks.
ICON is a non-partisan Political Action Committee with a mission to elect officials who understand and vote to improve neighborhoods.