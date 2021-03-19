SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield infant has died after officials said she was bitten by a dog.
The 1-year-old was transported to the hospital by EMS after the incident Thursday.
The Sangamon County Coroner responded to HSHS St. John’s Hospital Emergency Room Thursday night.
Hospital staff pronounced the 1-year-old dead at 9:26 p.m.
An autopsy will be scheduled and the identity of the child is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department are investigating the death.
