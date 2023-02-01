SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Jr. Blues may be proficient on the ice but they were not prepared for a feisty game of noodle hockey against residents of Concordia Village.
The hockey team visited the Springfield Lutheran Senior Services Life Plan Community and found a group of fierce noodle competitors. Players sat in chairs and passed an inflatable ball with pool noodles.
The residents won 15-13.
“It was not at all what we expected," said Jr. Blues Captain James Callahan.
