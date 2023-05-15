SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Instead of taking your car to work, the Springfield Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission wants you to try walking, biking or taking the bus.
It's part of their Curb Your Car Active Transportation Week initiative.
"There are many benefits to it," said Jason Sass. "Besides reduced traffic congestion, you're not burning as much gas, you lower your carbon footprint, you're getting more exercise, and active transportation networks are just part of a healthy city because it gives everybody an opportunity to go where they need to go regardless of their abilities."
Sass says Active Transportation Week helps people try a new way to get to work. Long-time bus riders say these types of initiatives can help people get more comfortable with public transportation and combat misconceptions about it.
"I think a push to increase the availability and the awareness of public transportation is always good," said Cole Moriarty, a regular bus commuter. "I think there's a stigma that's that it's associated with lower income people, which is both accurate and unfortunate. But I think that's something that you know we need to start working on if we're going to make progress."
Moriarty has a degree in political science, with a focus on environmental policy from UIS. He says in addition to being cost effective, taking the bus helps the environment as well.
"One of the things we need to do to address climate change is to stop using so many personal vehicles," said Moriarty. If you go to any other developed nation in the world, they have really developed public transportation and America is kind of an outlier in that sense."
Greg Jenkins started taking the bus just a few years ago. The Chicago native says the bus system in Springfield is effective and useful for several reasons.
"I'm older so I don't drive anymore, so if it's not a short distance, I usually jump on the bus," said Jenkins. " It's a lot easier than than jumping in a car and spending like 40 or 50 dollars a week on gas."
As part of Curb Your Car Active Transportation Week, SMTD is hosting Transit Tuesday. This means every bus ride is free on Tuesday.
