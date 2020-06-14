SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Next weekend you can celebrate black-owned businesses in central Illinois.
Springfield's Chamber of Commerce is organizing 217 Black Restaurant Weekend.
The weekend is meant to promote economic diversity in Springfield. The city will host the event in junction with the Juneteenth holiday, June 19-21.
It is a chance for community members to support and promote highly-regarded black-owned businesses.
Here's a list of the 217 Black Restaurant Weekend participants:
Anchors Away - 513 E. Capitol Avenue
Boyd's New Generation Restaurant and Catering - 1831 South Grand Avenue (East)
Greathouse Barbeque - 4233 Wabash Ave.
Jerk Shop Go - 213 South 5th Street
MJ's Fish & Chicken Express - 716 East Enos Avenue
Ms.D's Kitchen & Grill - 1031 S. 11th Street
Nickey’s Southern Style Kitchen - 330 South Grand Avenue (East)
For more information, visit the Facebook event here.
