SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City leaders unanimously voted to prohibit vaping in public or in work spaces.
Springfield's Clean Indoor Air Ordinance now includes e-cigarettes. The next "vape break" requires smokers to be 15 feet away from public buildings.
Multiple people have been hospitalized with breathing problems and health experts believe it is linked to vaping. After the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed one person died, Donald Martin expressed how he'd prefer a smoke-free environment.
"There's places where it's appropriate and places where it's not," Martin said. "It sends a good message for our youth for our society."
That's understandable for T.J. Akers. She cut back on smoking cigarettes once she started vaping. Akers said she can't object to the recent change.
"People don't know enough about the second-hand exposure," Akers explained. "What's in the chemical? You don't even know who is making the juices. I understand."
Akers said she'll have to vape somewhere else. People who smoke and vape, however, can do it in the comfort of their homes.