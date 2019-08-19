SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield City Council is considering annexing about 51 acres of unincorporated territory on the city's east side.
In efforts to build up the entry ways to Springfield, the city wants to annex areas around South Grand and Clearlake Ave.
The annexation has been a priority for Mayor Jim Langfelder, who said these pockets of land create confusion when it comes to city services.
"We take care of the roads, so you have entities, bordering areas, that don't share the cost of that even though we provide services," Langfelder says. "From a planning perspective, it's useful to have everyone under the same guidelines."
Ward 3 Alderman, Doris Turner, said it's all about rebuilding the area.
"I think we have a real opportunity to do some rebuilding," Turner said. "A real opportunity to do some economic development in these areas."
Even though the city believes this will help these areas grow and prosper, business owners on Clearlake think differently
Owner of Patriot Auto Sales, Paul LeJeune, is worried the annexation will cause problems for his new business idea.
"My business goal is to transition from a used car lot to a tavern/gaming operation," LeJeune said. "I'm not saying you're not going to annex the properties, but work with the 30-year members of the streets so they can have a success along with the city's success."
According to LeJeune, the number of vacant businesses on Clearlake is alarming.
"We've got 10 vacant spots up and down the street already," LeJeune said. "I don't want to be spot number 11."
Springfield's city council will vote on the annexation at the next council meeting.
"These are areas that used to be vibrant business and residential communities," Turner said. "The decline didn't happen overnight, so the rebuilding isn't going to happen overnight either."