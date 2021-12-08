SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An increase in online threats has caused alarm in Sangamon County schools. Law enforcement is warning about the consequences and seriousness of making threats toward schools.
Sangamon County States Attorney Dan Wright said leaders are taking all threats as serious and credible and those making the threats will be prosecuted, even if under 18.
"You may think that because you are under 18 that nothing is going to happen to you if you make a threat to a school. I want to be absolutely clear that is one hundred percent not the case," Wright said.
Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said even if those posting online think they are doing so anonymously, the department still has ways of figuring out who made the post.
"People think that they're anonymous, they think that they can get by with things. You can't," Winslow said. "Unfortunately, there's three individuals sitting over at JDC that are going to learn that lesson the tough way. So with that said, you know, I just ask the parents out there, please be involved in your kids' lives. Talk to them about this, talk to them about being responsible on social media, talk to them about the dangers of social media."
School officials like District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill said these threats need to stop, and even if people think they are jokes or pranks, they are taken seriously.
"This is not something that will ever be a joke. It will never be considered a joke; it will never be something that we put aside, and we consider as something that is not worth dealing with today," Gill said.
Memorial Mental Health also spoke on the damaging mental health toll these threats take on students. They are currently onsite in District 186 and Riverton to provide services to students who need it.
Memorial has an Emotional Support Hotline for those having a non-crisis issue like anxiety or depression. This free service can be accessed by calling 217-588-5509.
Students can also report threats they feel are credible to Safe2HelpIL.com.
