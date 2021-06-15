SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Springfield has voted to end its mask mandate and make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city workers.
The decision to officially end the city's mask mandate came Tuesday night. Our partners at WTAX Radio report leaders unanimously voted to make the change official.
The city hadn't enforced the mandate for weeks before this decision.
In an 8-2 vote, the city council voted to make June 19 a paid day off for city workers, but only when it falls on a weekday (Monday-Friday). It falls on a weekend in 2021 and 2022.
The two "no" votes on the Juneteenth issue were from Ward 1 Alderman Chuck Redpath and Ward 7 Alderman Joe McMenamin.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.