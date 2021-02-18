SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works has lifted the snow emergency effective today, February 18.
Parking can resume along the designated snow emergency routes immediately.
The initial emergency was scheduled until tomorrow.
If you have any concerns or issues with a street or area, please contact dispatch at 217.789.2246 or email public.works@springfield.il.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.