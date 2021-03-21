SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-Springfield Local 37 crews responded to multiple fires Sunday evening.
Crews responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of South 12th Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The structure was occupied. However, all residents were safely evacuated.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and have now begun ventilating the structure.
Hardly 42 minutes later, Local 37 crew were called to a structure fire in the 1400 block of East Capitol Street.
Crews battled to find a water source but eventually were able to extinguish the fire.
Both fires remain under investigation, yet no other information has been released at this time.
It is still unknown the cause of either fire and if they are in any connection.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.