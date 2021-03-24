SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield lottery player netted $1 million prize Saturday.
The winning ticket was purchased at Qik-N-EZ gas station, at 430 N. Grand Ave., in Springfield.
“The winning ticket was purchased by a regular customer of ours,” said Amy Pope, Director of Operations for Chronister Oil’s Qik n EZ stores. “He comes in the day before each Powerball drawing and buys a single Quick Pick ticket and has been for almost three years.”
The winner and retailer reconnected shortly after Saturday night’s million dollar win when the player brought in his winning ticket to check his numbers. “He had them scan the ticket at the store to verify he had won, and our Store Manager, Erik, helped him make his appointment to claim his winnings,” said Pope.
The gas station will receive a bonus of $10,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.
