SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes are devastated to announce the passing of pitcher Lucas Otto early Thursday morning.
Otto was 20-years-old and a Arthur native.
The team said Otto spent time over two seasons with Springfield as the light and joy of the clubhouse, and always had a smile on his face.
“Lucas was a beloved teammate, friend, and son. Lucas was always described as a kind soul who loved being around his teammates and the ballpark. The ‘Shoes and the entire city of Springfield are mourning his loss,” said Lucky Horseshoes Co-Owner Jamie Toole.
Our hearts are with Otto’s family and friends during this unimaginable time.
Tonight’s scheduled ‘Shoes game at Quincy has been canceled.
