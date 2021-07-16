SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police make a firearms arrest after a Springfield man tries fleeing on a minibike.
According to Police, on July 13, at approximately 5:32 p.m., officers attempted to stop a subject riding a minibike in the roadway and on the sidewalk, committing multiple traffic violations.
Officers then tried to confront the subject when his minibike stalled; he then abandoned the bike and fled on foot.
Officers quickly apprehended the subject and found him armed with a loaded 9mm Glock 43 handgun.
The subject was identified as Amari Jones, 25, of Springfield.
Jones now remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail; his bond is set at $100,000.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright has charged Jones with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
