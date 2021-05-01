SPRINGFIELD, I’ll. (WAND) - A Springfield man is behind bars after police found illegal drugs, a gun and money in his residence.
On Wednesday Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force members responded to the 3000 block of Interlacken Drive for a report of a wanted subject.
Authorities found Andy Broyles Jr, 24, at the residence and he was taken into custody. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and officials found 103.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a Lorcin .380 caliber firearm, $476 in US currency, and various types of ammunition.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright charged Broyles with 2 Counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, class X felonies, one count of armed habitual criminal, a class X felony, one count of possession of a controlled substance, a class 1 felony, possession of a weapon by a felon, a class 3 felony, and possession of a weapon without a FOID, a class 3 felony. His bond was set for $350,000.
