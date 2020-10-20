SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man was arrested after deputies said they found drugs in his home while serving a search warrant.
Nicholas P. Pappas, 49, is facing charges for delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office DIRT and Tactical Response Unit conducted a narcotic's search warrant at his Springfield home in the 800 block of N. Indiana on Oct. 20.
Deputies said they found approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine and about $1,000 in cash.
Pappas, who was already out on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 2017 and 2018 possession of methamphetamine conviction, was arrested and taken to the Sangamon County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.