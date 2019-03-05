SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Broken windows and charred brick walls. The apartment building on the 1100 block of Edwards street is nothing more than a empty shell. It's been 24 hours since the building was on fire and Harold Crater helped save a two year old.
He described how it was a normal day until he heard popping and cracking. When he stepped outside, that's when he noticed the flames coming out of the apartment.
"Six feet of flames coming out the window," Crator described. "The guy was literally hanging out the east window with the child."
Crator recalled how the father was asking him to catch his child from the second story window. He said the father was having a hard time letting go, despite the circumstance. Fortunately, the child and the father made it out alive.
"He put his trust in someone, he didn't know me," Crator said.
Soon after, fire fighters arrived to put out the fire. Crator expressed how traumatic the situation was, but at the same time fulfilling "knowing that you can help and be there."
Crator and the father haven't met since the fire. The fire remains under investigation. A cause is unknown.