SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man is accused of sending false bank statements when applying for online loans.
Omar Hernandez-Lopez, 36, owns El Tapatio De Jalisco Inc., which does business at La Fiesta Grande in Springfield. He was indicted during the week of Nov. 30 on charges alleging he falsely represented respective accounts' balances when he applied for loans online three times in 2018 and 2019.
Prosecutors said the false statements represented bank accounts of the suspect's sister, business and his brother.
The investigation into Hernandez-Lopez was conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris represented the government in the prosecution.
If found guilty, the suspect would face a statutory penalty for each charge of making false statements to mortgage lending businesses of up to 30 years in prison. He faces seven of those charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.