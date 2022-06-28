SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man has been convicted of attempted enticement of a minor.
A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on June 23 against Stacey Furlow, 61, for attempted enticement of a minor, use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Sentencing for Furlow is scheduled for Oct. 21 at the U.S. Courthouse in Springfield.
Evidence was presented that between August 27 and August 29, 2020, Furlow met someone online and believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old child.
Despite learning the individual’s age, Furlow discussed engaging in sexual activity with the minor, asked for the minor’s address on numerous occasions, and sent inappropriate pictures of himself to the child, officials said.
On August 29, 2020, after confirming that the minor was alone, he asked for the child’s address and drove to the residence expecting to engage in sexual conduct, police said. He was then arrested.
Furlow remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.
At sentencing, he faces statutory penalties of not less than ten years and up to life in prison for attempted enticement of a minor; not more than five years in prison for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor; and not more than ten years in prison for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.