SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A man has been found guilty of first degree murder in two 2018 shootings.
Jason R. Danenburger, 43, was found guilty on Thursday for the murder of 47-year-old John T. Buecker and 53-year-old Thomas S. Poudzunas.
On Friday, June 15, 2018, police found Poudzunas unresponsive just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Daniel Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.
While responding to a check on welfare call on June 16, 2018, police found 47-year-old John Buecker dead at an Oakwood mobile home court.
An investigation led officials to believe that the two shootings were connected. Poudzunas' roommate, Danenberger, was charged with first degree murder that week.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright released the following statement after Danenberger was found guilty on all counts.
"The defendant has been held accountable for the senseless shooting deaths of Thomas Poudzunas and John Buecker," Wright said. "We are deeply grateful for the dedication and professionalism of the Springfield Police Department, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Illinois State PoliceForensic Science Command for a multi-agency collaboration to bring the defendant to justice."
