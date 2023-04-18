SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Keshon L. McClinton was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm after a two-day bench trial on Thursday.
On March 9, 2018, Springfield officers responded to a gas station in the 2900 block of E. South Grand Avenue just after 4 a.m. They located 22-year-old Javonne Harris suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He died while in care at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
After an investigation, a warrant was issued for McClinton, then 18 years old, the week after the shooting.
A sentencing hearing for McClinton has been set fro June 23.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.