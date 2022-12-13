SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield man was found guilty of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor and traveling to meet a minor after a two-day bench trial.
According to prosecutors, a total of ten men were accused and arrested for attempting to entice minors for sexual activity, back in September of 2020.
One of the ten, Matthew W. Faubel, 52, of Springfield was found guilty on Tuesday, before Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin.
During the trial, the Sangamon County State's Attorney presented evidence that in early 2020, Faubel communicated on the internet with a person he believed had access to a 14-year-old minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.
Prosecutors said during the course of the online communication and with knowledge of the age of the child, Faubel continued to discuss his interest in engaging in sexual activity with the child.
The prosecution also discovered and presented further evidenced of Faubel's online interaction where he stated he wished to "train a teen boy" to engage in sexual activity.
On August 29, 2020, Faubel was said to have requested to meet the child and was presented with an address where the child would be present.
Faubel arrived at the address where he believed to be meeting the child for a sexual encounter, and subsequently was arrested.
Faubel remains in the custody of the Sangamon County jail pending sentencing. His sentence hearing is scheduled for February 7, 2023.
